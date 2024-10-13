Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNTX. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in BioNTech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $274,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 182,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,301,000 after acquiring an additional 26,777 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 207.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 121.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 5,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on BioNTech from $113.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on BioNTech from $97.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on BioNTech from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Hsbc Global Res raised BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $96.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.92.

BNTX stock opened at $120.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.33 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 7.40, a current ratio of 7.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.36. BioNTech SE has a 52 week low of $76.53 and a 52 week high of $131.49.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($3.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.02) by ($1.34). The firm had revenue of $128.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.98 million. BioNTech had a negative return on equity of 2.54% and a negative net margin of 18.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.86) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that BioNTech SE will post -3.04 EPS for the current year.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

