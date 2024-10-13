Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Takes $213,000 Position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FBND. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Slagle Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 127.3% during the 4th quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 142,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,549,000 after buying an additional 79,666 shares during the last quarter. Gerber LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $496,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 67,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,085,000 after buying an additional 8,243 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of FBND stock opened at $46.07 on Friday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $42.45 and a twelve month high of $47.30. The company has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.55.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

