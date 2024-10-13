Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VBR. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 153.5% during the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Motco purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $200.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $194.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.16. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.75 and a fifty-two week high of $202.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

