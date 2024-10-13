Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by InTrack Investment Management Inc

InTrack Investment Management Inc decreased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 28.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LGT Group Foundation boosted its stake in Pfizer by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 742,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,786,000 after purchasing an additional 18,274 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1,729.9% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 47,028 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 44,458 shares during the period. Kempner Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at $2,439,000. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $2,171,000. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 342,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,579,000 after buying an additional 77,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE:PFE opened at $29.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.04 and its 200-day moving average is $28.38. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.20 and a 52-week high of $33.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $165.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -486.00, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.67.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 4.66% and a positive return on equity of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2,800.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Daiwa America raised shares of Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.54.

Get Our Latest Report on PFE

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.