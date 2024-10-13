Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Daiwa America upgraded Pfizer from a moderate buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $34.54.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of PFE opened at $29.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Pfizer has a twelve month low of $25.20 and a twelve month high of $33.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -486.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.04 and a 200-day moving average of $28.38.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 4.66% and a positive return on equity of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,800.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 100.0% in the first quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

