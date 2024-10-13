PhoneX (PXHI) & Its Competitors Head to Head Contrast

PhoneX (OTCMKTS:PXHI – Get Free Report) is one of 60 publicly-traded companies in the “Personal services” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare PhoneX to related companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PhoneX and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio PhoneX $179.41 million $6.41 million 6.31 PhoneX Competitors $720.65 million $27.36 million 176.50

PhoneX’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than PhoneX. PhoneX is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PhoneX 3.46% N/A N/A PhoneX Competitors -372.08% -32.42% -0.60%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares PhoneX and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

48.7% of shares of all “Personal services” companies are held by institutional investors. 21.5% of PhoneX shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.6% of shares of all “Personal services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

PhoneX has a beta of 2.25, indicating that its share price is 125% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PhoneX’s peers have a beta of 1.06, indicating that their average share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for PhoneX and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PhoneX 0 0 0 0 N/A PhoneX Competitors 245 1007 1802 75 2.55

As a group, “Personal services” companies have a potential upside of 61.07%. Given PhoneX’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe PhoneX has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

PhoneX peers beat PhoneX on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

PhoneX Company Profile

PhoneX Holdings, Inc. operates as a market maker of used smartphones. The company acquires products from individual consumers through its uSell.com Website, as well as from various carriers, big box retailers, and manufacturers through its subsidiary, We Sell Cellular. It sells its devices to professional buyers, such as brick and mortar retailers, online retailers, large and small wholesalers, small repair shops, large refurbishing providers, and insurance companies, as well as directly to consumers through third party e-commerce platforms. The company was formerly known as usell.com, Inc. and changed its name to PhoneX Holdings, Inc. in May 2019. PhoneX Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

