Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 116,600 shares, an increase of 95.0% from the September 15th total of 59,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 88,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.
PPSI stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.98. 138,159 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,739. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $59.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.22 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.33. Pioneer Power Solutions has a 1-year low of $3.35 and a 1-year high of $7.30.
Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. Pioneer Power Solutions had a negative return on equity of 17.85% and a negative net margin of 7.35%. The company had revenue of $8.59 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Pioneer Power Solutions will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Pioneer Power Solutions to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th.
Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, design, manufacture, integrate, refurbish, distribute, sell, and service electric power systems, distributed energy resources, power generation equipment, and mobile EV charging solutions. The company operates through Electrical Infrastructure Equipment and Critical Power Solutions segments.
