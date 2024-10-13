Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 116,600 shares, an increase of 95.0% from the September 15th total of 59,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 88,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

PPSI stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.98. 138,159 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,739. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $59.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.22 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.33. Pioneer Power Solutions has a 1-year low of $3.35 and a 1-year high of $7.30.

Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. Pioneer Power Solutions had a negative return on equity of 17.85% and a negative net margin of 7.35%. The company had revenue of $8.59 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Pioneer Power Solutions will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 55,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 8,401 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions in the first quarter worth $91,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Pioneer Power Solutions by 138.1% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 80,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 46,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. 10.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, design, manufacture, integrate, refurbish, distribute, sell, and service electric power systems, distributed energy resources, power generation equipment, and mobile EV charging solutions. The company operates through Electrical Infrastructure Equipment and Critical Power Solutions segments.

