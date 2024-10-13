Piper Sandler Lowers Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Price Target to $48.00

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 29.80% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.70.

Darling Ingredients Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DAR opened at $36.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Darling Ingredients has a 12 month low of $32.67 and a 12 month high of $51.36.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Darling Ingredients news, EVP Robert W. Day acquired 2,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.37 per share, for a total transaction of $99,684.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 12,607 shares in the company, valued at $496,337.59. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Darling Ingredients

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 173.9% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 893.8% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

