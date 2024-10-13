Pocket Network Price Reaches $0.0367 (POKT)

Pocket Network (POKT) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 13th. During the last week, Pocket Network has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Pocket Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0367 or 0.00000059 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pocket Network has a total market cap of $37.39 million and $452,048.54 worth of Pocket Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Pocket Network

Pocket Network launched on July 28th, 2020. Pocket Network’s total supply is 1,683,071,360 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,019,807,684 tokens. Pocket Network’s official Twitter account is @poktnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pocket Network’s official message board is forum.pokt.network. The Reddit community for Pocket Network is https://reddit.com/r/poktnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pocket Network’s official website is www.pokt.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Pocket Network (POKT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Pocket Network has a current supply of 1,683,071,360 with 1,639,345,851 in circulation. The last known price of Pocket Network is 0.03703219 USD and is down -2.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $483,172.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.pokt.network/.”

