Polygon (MATIC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $992.08 Million

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 13th. One Polygon coin can currently be bought for $0.37 or 0.00000590 BTC on major exchanges. Polygon has a total market cap of $992.08 million and $33.89 million worth of Polygon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Polygon has traded 3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Polygon alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000080 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $159.86 or 0.00254765 BTC.

About Polygon

Polygon was first traded on March 26th, 2018. Polygon’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,681,745,324 coins. Polygon’s official message board is blog.polygon.technology. Polygon’s official website is polygon.technology. Polygon’s official Twitter account is @0xpolygon and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Polygon is https://reddit.com/r/0xpolygon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Polygon

According to CryptoCompare, “Polygon (MATIC) is a cryptocurrency . Polygon has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,681,705,090.720087 in circulation. The last known price of Polygon is 0.37143845 USD and is down -0.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1445 active market(s) with $34,309,531.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polygon.technology/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polygon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polygon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polygon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Polygon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polygon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.