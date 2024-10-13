Ponke (PONKE) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $18.77 Million

Ponke (PONKE) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 13th. During the last week, Ponke has traded 30.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ponke token can now be bought for approximately $0.39 or 0.00000619 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ponke has a total market cap of $181.22 million and approximately $18.77 million worth of Ponke was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ponke Token Profile

Ponke’s launch date was December 22nd, 2023. Ponke’s total supply is 555,544,226 tokens and its circulating supply is 466,863,331 tokens. The official website for Ponke is www.ponke.xyz. Ponke’s official Twitter account is @ponkesol.

Buying and Selling Ponke

According to CryptoCompare, “Ponke (PONKE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Solana platform. Ponke has a current supply of 555,544,226. The last known price of Ponke is 0.41644283 USD and is up 18.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 111 active market(s) with $20,258,129.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ponke.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ponke directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ponke should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ponke using one of the exchanges listed above.

