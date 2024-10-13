Ponke Self Reported Market Cap Tops $183.36 Million (PONKE)

Ponke (PONKE) traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 13th. Ponke has a market cap of $183.36 million and approximately $21.57 million worth of Ponke was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ponke has traded 31.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ponke token can currently be bought for approximately $0.39 or 0.00000631 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ponke Token Profile

Ponke’s launch date was December 22nd, 2023. Ponke’s total supply is 555,544,226 tokens and its circulating supply is 466,863,331 tokens. Ponke’s official Twitter account is @ponkesol. The official website for Ponke is www.ponke.xyz.

Buying and Selling Ponke

According to CryptoCompare, “Ponke (PONKE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Solana platform. Ponke has a current supply of 555,544,226. The last known price of Ponke is 0.41644283 USD and is up 18.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 111 active market(s) with $20,258,129.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ponke.xyz/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ponke directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ponke should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ponke using one of the exchanges listed above.

