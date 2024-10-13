Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% (NASDAQ:BPOPM) Raises Dividend to $0.13 Per Share

Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% (NASDAQ:BPOPM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 4th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1276 per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This is an increase from Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125%’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 56.3% annually over the last three years.

Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% Price Performance

Shares of BPOPM stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,354. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.44. Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% has a 52-week low of $24.50 and a 52-week high of $26.25.

Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% Company Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

