Populous (PPT) One Day Trading Volume Hits $72,152.44

Populous (PPT) traded down 8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 13th. One Populous token can currently be bought for $0.0831 or 0.00000132 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Populous has traded down 0.6% against the dollar. Populous has a market capitalization of $4.43 million and approximately $72,152.44 worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Populous

Populous’ genesis date was July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. The official website for Populous is populous.world. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Populous

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous (PPT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Populous has a current supply of 53,252,246 with 53,252,245.99438964 in circulation. The last known price of Populous is 0.08700607 USD and is up 13.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $71,618.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://populous.world/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Populous should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Populous using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

