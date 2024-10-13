Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO) Shares Sold by CenterStar Asset Management LLC

CenterStar Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Free Report) by 63.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,500 shares during the period. CenterStar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Portillo’s were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Portillo’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Portillo’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Portillo’s by 241.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,694 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Portillo’s by 283.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 9,680 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Portillo’s by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,261 shares during the period. 98.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PTLO shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Portillo’s from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Stephens lowered shares of Portillo’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Portillo’s from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Portillo’s from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Portillo’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTLO traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.52. The stock had a trading volume of 707,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,046,251. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $913.65 million, a PE ratio of 31.30, a P/E/G ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.78. Portillo’s Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.66 and a 12-month high of $16.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.18 and its 200-day moving average is $11.28.

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $181.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.44 million. Portillo’s had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Portillo’s Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Portillo’s Inc owns and operates fast casual restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and chocolate cake shake. It offers its products through its website, application, and certain third-party platforms.

