Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Power Integrations from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Northland Capmk upgraded Power Integrations from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $95.00 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Northland Securities upgraded Power Integrations from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Power Integrations has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $78.50.

Shares of POWI stock opened at $63.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.10. Power Integrations has a 1-year low of $56.63 and a 1-year high of $89.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.65.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $106.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.02 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 10.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Power Integrations will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.67%.

In other Power Integrations news, VP Sunil Gupta sold 2,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total transaction of $140,169.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,420,144.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Power Integrations by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,528,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $467,119,000 after purchasing an additional 105,034 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 6.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,316,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $94,227,000 after buying an additional 80,775 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 756,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,083,000 after acquiring an additional 34,400 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 593,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,634,000 after acquiring an additional 112,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 494,768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,728,000 after acquiring an additional 5,710 shares in the last quarter.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

