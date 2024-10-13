Presearch (PRE) Price Down 4.2% This Week

Presearch (PRE) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 13th. Over the last seven days, Presearch has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar. Presearch has a market cap of $3.77 million and $15,422.33 worth of Presearch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Presearch token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Presearch alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000080 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $159.73 or 0.00254772 BTC.

Presearch Token Profile

Presearch was first traded on July 7th, 2017. Presearch’s total supply is 750,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Presearch is https://reddit.com/r/presearchcommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Presearch’s official Twitter account is @presearchnews and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Presearch is news.presearch.io. Presearch’s official website is www.presearch.io.

Presearch Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Presearch (PRE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Presearch has a current supply of 750,000,000 with 396,578,435 in circulation. The last known price of Presearch is 0.00759306 USD and is up 0.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $11,754.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.presearch.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Presearch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Presearch should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Presearch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Presearch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Presearch and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.