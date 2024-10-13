Professional Financial Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 367 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Wulff Hansen & CO. boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 56,626.7% in the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,021,081 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $476,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,281 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1,075.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 481,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $218,841,000 after buying an additional 440,169 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth about $151,402,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 29.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 953,285 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $433,621,000 after buying an additional 218,506 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 219.3% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 318,107 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $149,138,000 after buying an additional 218,466 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lockheed Martin news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total value of $2,048,556.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,877 shares in the company, valued at $4,574,850.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $604.17 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $572.03 and a 200-day moving average of $505.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $413.92 and a 52-week high of $611.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.47.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.66. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 95.03%. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.68 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $3.30 per share. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 48.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LMT shares. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $518.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $511.00 to $538.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $570.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $635.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $581.77.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

