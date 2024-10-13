Professional Financial Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PGRO)

Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PGRO – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 71,809 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares during the period. Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF accounts for 0.7% of Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF by 226.7% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 12,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 8,625 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF by 24.5% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 85,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,051,000 after purchasing an additional 16,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 116,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,816,000 after purchasing an additional 31,170 shares during the period.

Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $36.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.11. The firm has a market cap of $65.97 million, a PE ratio of 46.68 and a beta of 1.25. Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $24.26 and a 1 year high of $36.98.

Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF (PGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that invests in US large-cap growth companies. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. PGRO was launched on May 25, 2021 and is managed by Putnam.

