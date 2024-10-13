Professional Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.08 Million Stock Position in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,057 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGGR. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 146.5% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGGR opened at $35.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.60. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $23.34 and a 1-year high of $35.47.

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

