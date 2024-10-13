Professional Financial Advisors LLC Raises Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 34,903,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,723,730,000 after buying an additional 1,149,045 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 98.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,112,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,825,266,000 after buying an additional 8,492,105 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,317,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,420,430,000 after buying an additional 324,829 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,771,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,042,179,000 after buying an additional 222,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,681,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $926,212,000 after buying an additional 84,327 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJR opened at $116.20 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $87.32 and a one year high of $120.74. The stock has a market cap of $84.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $113.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.31.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

