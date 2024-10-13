Professional Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,326 Shares of Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:GAA)

Professional Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:GAA – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,326 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC owned about 2.75% of Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF worth $1,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,816 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,305,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF by 146.8% in the 2nd quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 72,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 43,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Austin Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC now owns 299,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,655,000 after acquiring an additional 8,096 shares in the last quarter.

Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS GAA opened at $29.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.22 and a 200-day moving average of $28.90. Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.76 and a fifty-two week high of $28.60.

Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF Increases Dividend

Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $0.5091 dividend. This is an increase from Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

The Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF (GAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that provides exposure to equity, fixed-income, real estate, commodities, and currencies. The fund aims for returns and reduced volatility.

