Prom (PROM) Price Reaches $5.42 on Top Exchanges

Prom (PROM) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 12th. One Prom token can now be bought for approximately $5.42 or 0.00008602 BTC on major exchanges. Prom has a total market capitalization of $98.84 million and approximately $2.99 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Prom has traded up 4.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Prom alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00008307 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00014697 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,015.82 or 1.00086102 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001009 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00007493 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00006914 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Prom Profile

PROM is a token. Its launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official website is prom.io.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 5.52839511 USD and is up 4.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 76 active market(s) with $1,982,601.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Prom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.