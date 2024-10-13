Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Sold by CRA Financial Services LLC

CRA Financial Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter valued at $33,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1,866.7% in the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, PFS Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 90.9% during the first quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 19,127 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total value of $1,535,133.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,524 shares in the company, valued at $5,419,476.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total value of $124,295.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 147,514 shares in the company, valued at $13,305,762.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 19,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total transaction of $1,535,133.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,419,476.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,010 shares of company stock worth $3,397,855. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $87.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $56.85 and a 12-month high of $92.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.66 and its 200-day moving average is $76.23.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 16.12%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Public Service Enterprise Group’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is 66.48%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

(Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

Featured Stories

