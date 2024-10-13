Quant Price Tops $64.23 on Major Exchanges (QNT)

Quant (QNT) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 13th. One Quant token can now be purchased for $64.23 or 0.00102940 BTC on major exchanges. Quant has a total market cap of $775.43 million and approximately $8.96 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Quant has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000080 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $158.50 or 0.00254029 BTC.

Quant Profile

Quant’s genesis date was June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,881,364 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 tokens. The official website for Quant is quant.network. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quant is https://reddit.com/r/quantnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network.

Quant Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant (QNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Quant has a current supply of 14,881,364 with 12,072,738 in circulation. The last known price of Quant is 65.93954238 USD and is down -1.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 269 active market(s) with $7,469,169.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quant.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

