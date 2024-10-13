Quantum (QUA) Price Down 0% Over Last 7 Days

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 13th. One Quantum token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Quantum has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $1.74 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Quantum has traded down 0% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00008437 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00014599 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,545.75 or 1.00009866 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001013 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00007410 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00006961 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Quantum Token Profile

QUA is a token. It was first traded on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $2.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

