Quantum Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $0.00 (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 12th. One Quantum token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Quantum has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. Quantum has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $2.77 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Quantum

QUA is a token. Its launch date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0 USD and is up 0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $1.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

