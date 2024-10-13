QUINT 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $3,926.63 (QUINT)

QUINT (QUINT) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 13th. Over the last week, QUINT has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One QUINT token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. QUINT has a total market capitalization of $3.55 million and approximately $3,926.63 worth of QUINT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

QUINT Profile

QUINT’s genesis date was April 20th, 2022. QUINT’s total supply is 784,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 tokens. The official website for QUINT is quint.io. QUINT’s official Twitter account is @projectquint and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “QUINT (QUINT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. QUINT has a current supply of 784,000,000 with 183,978,601.23758483 in circulation. The last known price of QUINT is 0.00449778 USD and is up 0.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $3,917.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quint.io/.”

