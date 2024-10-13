Raia Drogasil S.A. (RADLY) to Issue Dividend of $0.01 on December 16th

Raia Drogasil S.A. (OTCMKTS:RADLY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0091 per share on Monday, December 16th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This is an increase from Raia Drogasil’s previous dividend of $0.005926.
Raia Drogasil Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:RADLY opened at $5.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.00. Raia Drogasil has a fifty-two week low of $3.87 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00.
About Raia Drogasil
