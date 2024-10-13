Raia Drogasil S.A. (RADLY) to Issue Dividend of $0.01 on December 16th

Raia Drogasil S.A. (OTCMKTS:RADLY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0091 per share on Monday, December 16th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This is an increase from Raia Drogasil’s previous dividend of $0.005926.

Raia Drogasil Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:RADLY opened at $5.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.00. Raia Drogasil has a fifty-two week low of $3.87 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00.

About Raia Drogasil

Raia Drogasil SA engages in the retail sale of medicines, perfumery, personal care and beauty products, cosmetics, dermocosmetics, and specialty medicines in Brazil. It also markets its goods through telesales and call centers in the states of São Paulo, Tocantins, and Pernambuco. The company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

