Rarible Price Tops $1.87 on Exchanges (RARI)

Rarible (RARI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 13th. One Rarible token can currently be bought for approximately $1.87 or 0.00002984 BTC on exchanges. Rarible has a total market cap of $44.62 million and $519,731.61 worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Rarible has traded down 6.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Rarible alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000080 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $159.78 or 0.00254705 BTC.

Rarible Token Profile

Rarible launched on July 15th, 2020. Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,834,553 tokens. The official website for Rarible is rari.foundation. Rarible’s official Twitter account is @rarifoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Rarible Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RARI (RARI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. RARI has a current supply of 25,000,000 with 23,834,553.00395323 in circulation. The last known price of RARI is 1.87801442 USD and is down -0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 80 active market(s) with $505,319.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rari.foundation.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rarible directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rarible should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rarible using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rarible Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rarible and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.