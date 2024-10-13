Rarible (RARI) Price Tops $1.84

Rarible (RARI) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. Rarible has a market capitalization of $43.81 million and $564,188.25 worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Rarible has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar. One Rarible token can currently be purchased for about $1.84 or 0.00002927 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Rarible

Rarible launched on July 15th, 2020. Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,834,553 tokens. Rarible’s official website is rari.foundation. Rarible’s official Twitter account is @rarifoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Rarible

According to CryptoCompare, “RARI (RARI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. RARI has a current supply of 25,000,000 with 23,834,553.00395323 in circulation. The last known price of RARI is 1.87801442 USD and is down -0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 80 active market(s) with $505,319.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rari.foundation.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rarible directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rarible should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rarible using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

