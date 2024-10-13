Ravencoin Price Tops $0.0166 on Major Exchanges (RVN)

Ravencoin (RVN) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 13th. During the last seven days, Ravencoin has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ravencoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0166 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges. Ravencoin has a market cap of $238.30 million and $9.61 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ravencoin Coin Profile

RVN is a coin. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 14,382,421,163 coins. Ravencoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ravencoin. Ravencoin’s official website is ravencoin.org. Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ravencoin is https://reddit.com/r/ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ravencoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin (RVN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Users are able to generate RVN through the process of mining. Ravencoin has a current supply of 14,381,428,662.963917. The last known price of Ravencoin is 0.01692999 USD and is down -0.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 167 active market(s) with $8,106,694.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ravencoin.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ravencoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

