Raymond James Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Raymond James restated their outperform rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Raymond James currently has a $150.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $226.00 to $203.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $152.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sarepta Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $185.47.

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ SRPT opened at $124.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of 1,131.91 and a beta of 0.82. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $55.25 and a 1 year high of $173.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $130.19 and its 200 day moving average is $132.49.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $362.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.38 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 3.14%. Sarepta Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Ian Michael Estepan sold 5,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.36, for a total value of $822,099.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at $4,662,822.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, CFO Ian Michael Estepan sold 5,985 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.36, for a total value of $822,099.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,662,822.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Andrew Chambers bought 37,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $133.80 per share, with a total value of $4,955,684.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 284,034 shares in the company, valued at $38,003,749.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sarepta Therapeutics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 120.6% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 61,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,004,000 after purchasing an additional 33,711 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $607,000. Great Point Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,714,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 451,873 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,574,000 after acquiring an additional 169,153 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,771,000. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

Further Reading

