Relx (OTCMKTS:RLXXF) Stock Price Up 2.3% – Here’s Why

Shares of Relx Plc (OTCMKTS:RLXXF – Get Free Report) rose 2.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $48.35 and last traded at $47.25. Approximately 3,281 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 10,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.20.

Relx Trading Up 2.3 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.82 and a 200-day moving average of $45.10.

Get Relx alerts:

Relx Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $18.20 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

About Relx

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.