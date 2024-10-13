Render Token Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $180.99 Million (RNDR)

Render Token (RNDR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 13th. Render Token has a market cap of $2.71 billion and approximately $180.99 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Render Token token can currently be bought for $5.24 or 0.00008397 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Render Token has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000080 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $158.02 or 0.00253026 BTC.

Render Token Profile

Render Token was first traded on June 15th, 2019. Render Token’s total supply is 532,450,805 tokens and its circulating supply is 517,690,631 tokens. The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/rendernetwork/. Render Token’s official website is rendernetwork.com. Render Token’s official Twitter account is @rendernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Render Token’s official message board is rendernetwork.medium.com.

Render Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Render (RENDER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Render has a current supply of 532,450,804.73549163 with 517,690,631.4554916 in circulation. The last known price of Render is 5.41605766 USD and is down -1.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 472 active market(s) with $188,777,498.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rendernetwork.com/.”

