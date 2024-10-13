Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $63.12, but opened at $65.19. Republic Bancorp shares last traded at $65.30, with a volume of 1,160 shares changing hands.

Republic Bancorp Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.52.

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $116.05 million during the quarter. Republic Bancorp had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 10.50%.

Republic Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a $0.407 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Republic Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 32.67%.

In related news, CFO Kevin D. Sipes sold 10,074 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $655,515.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,086 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,560,496.02. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Pedro A. Bryant sold 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.61, for a total transaction of $164,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,494.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,078 shares of company stock valued at $1,170,715 over the last three months. Insiders own 55.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Republic Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Bancorp during the third quarter worth $261,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Republic Bancorp by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 40,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 952,102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,040,000 after purchasing an additional 8,382 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,546,000. 24.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Republic Bancorp

Republic Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Republic Bank & Trust Company that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates in six segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, Republic Payment Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions.

Featured Articles

