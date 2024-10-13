Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ:REFR – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.90 and traded as high as $2.00. Research Frontiers shares last traded at $1.98, with a volume of 10,090 shares changing hands.

Research Frontiers Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $66.37 million, a PE ratio of -39.60 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.91.

Institutional Trading of Research Frontiers

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Research Frontiers by 476.8% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 68,500 shares during the period. WR Wealth Planners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Research Frontiers by 7.0% during the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 922,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 59,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Research Frontiers by 8.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 83,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 6,656 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.91% of the company’s stock.

About Research Frontiers

Research Frontiers Incorporated engages in the development and marketing of technology and devices to control the flow of light worldwide. It develops and licenses suspended particle device (SPD-Smart) light-control technology to companies that manufacture and market the SPD-Smart chemical emulsion, light-control film made from the chemical emulsion, the light-control panels made by laminating the film, and electronics to power end-products incorporating the film, as well as lamination services for and the end-products, such as windows, skylights, and sunroofs.

