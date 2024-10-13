Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Shares Purchased by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,777 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $6,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QSR. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 22.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,117 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Axel Mr Schwan sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $2,535,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,866,420.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 6,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total transaction of $448,565.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,551,594.77. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Axel Mr Schwan sold 36,000 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $2,535,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,866,420.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QSR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.11.

Restaurant Brands International Price Performance

NYSE QSR opened at $70.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.22 and a 12-month high of $83.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.94.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 30.78% and a net margin of 16.99%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.79%.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Featured Articles

