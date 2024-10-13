Retirement Planning Group LLC Acquires 66,570 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Retirement Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 1,194.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,144 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,570 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 9,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. FIDELIS iM LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC now owns 47,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after buying an additional 2,527 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $82,000. BOKF NA boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 27,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Presilium Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. Presilium Private Wealth LLC now owns 292,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,460,000 after acquiring an additional 28,158 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSV stock opened at $78.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.16. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.61 and a 52 week high of $79.02.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

