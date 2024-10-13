Retirement Planning Group LLC Buys Shares of 15,303 iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Retirement Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Unique Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 6,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period.

iShares Global 100 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA IOO opened at $99.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $96.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.41. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $70.73 and a 52 week high of $100.86.

About iShares Global 100 ETF

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

