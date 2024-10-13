Retirement Planning Group LLC Decreases Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Retirement Planning Group LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,501 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 23.6% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,649,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,162,217,000 after buying an additional 1,079,452 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,128,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $242,732,000 after purchasing an additional 28,683 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 7.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,007,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $216,668,000 after purchasing an additional 70,290 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 857,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $184,474,000 after purchasing an additional 54,974 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona PSPRS Trust purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $157,187,000. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $245.47 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $235.20 and its 200 day moving average is $223.60. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $173.24 and a 52 week high of $247.37.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.