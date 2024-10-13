Retirement Planning Group LLC Has $73.26 Million Stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD)

Retirement Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) by 47.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,748,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 880,999 shares during the period. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF comprises 4.0% of Retirement Planning Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Retirement Planning Group LLC owned about 9.18% of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF worth $73,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000.

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

PYLD opened at $26.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.88. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a 1-year low of $23.76 and a 1-year high of $26.70.

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Company Profile

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations.

