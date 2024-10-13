Retirement Planning Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Retirement Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,636 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXUS. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 449.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 45.1% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 50.3% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at $49,000.

Shares of VXUS stock opened at $64.11 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.60 and a 200 day moving average of $61.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $50.95 and a 1 year high of $65.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a $0.272 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

