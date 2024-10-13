Retirement Planning Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Retirement Planning Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 455,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,107 shares during the period. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF comprises about 1.4% of Retirement Planning Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Retirement Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $26,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COWZ. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $39,000.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of COWZ stock opened at $58.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.93.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.