Retirement Planning Group LLC Makes New $1.27 Million Investment in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Retirement Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,789 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $1,269,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Netflix by 540.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,878,785 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,888,503,000 after acquiring an additional 3,273,592 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the first quarter worth about $1,450,476,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Netflix by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,381,464 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,875,655,000 after buying an additional 929,193 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at about $436,514,000. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at about $372,293,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX opened at $722.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $311.52 billion, a PE ratio of 50.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $686.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $651.33. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $344.73 and a one year high of $736.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. Netflix had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 32.93%. The company had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $685.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $750.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Netflix from $775.00 to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $702.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Netflix news, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 383 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $730.00, for a total transaction of $279,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,741,260. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,599 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.43, for a total transaction of $16,163,976.57. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 57 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,991.51. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 383 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $730.00, for a total value of $279,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,741,260. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 225,167 shares of company stock worth $150,492,460 in the last 90 days. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

