Retirement Planning Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Retirement Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 17.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,093 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 23,120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 315,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,873,000 after buying an additional 313,969 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 920.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 277,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,390,000 after purchasing an additional 250,453 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 244.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 300,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,759,000 after purchasing an additional 213,588 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 1,687,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,400,000 after purchasing an additional 118,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 540.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,489,000 after purchasing an additional 79,243 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $272.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $258.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $253.92. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $195.63 and a 1 year high of $272.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

