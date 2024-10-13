Retirement Planning Group LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Retirement Planning Group LLC lowered its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,355 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $2,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJK. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Syntrinsic LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock opened at $93.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.74 and a 200 day moving average of $89.15. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.63 and a 52 week high of $93.56.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

