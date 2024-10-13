Retirement Planning Group LLC Sells 1,133 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Retirement Planning Group LLC cut its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,133 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,401,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,518,000 after purchasing an additional 34,221 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 649,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,609,000 after acquiring an additional 13,366 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1,872.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 617,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,060,000 after acquiring an additional 586,170 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 400.3% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 315,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,126,000 after acquiring an additional 252,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 294,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,654,000 after purchasing an additional 14,816 shares during the last quarter. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DVY opened at $134.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $131.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.81. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $102.66 and a 1 year high of $136.36.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $1.5496 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

