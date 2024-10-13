Retirement Planning Group LLC Sells 5,336 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Retirement Planning Group LLC reduced its position in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,336 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group LLC’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $2,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 708.5% during the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in STAG Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in STAG Industrial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 54.1% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 56.1% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

STAG Industrial Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:STAG opened at $37.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.80 and a beta of 1.09. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.69 and a 12 month high of $41.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.42.

STAG Industrial Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.1233 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. This is a positive change from STAG Industrial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 142.31%.

In other news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 34,000 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $1,386,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,151.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STAG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on STAG Industrial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.22.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial Profile

(Free Report)

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. Our platform is designed to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across CBRE-EA Tier 1 industrial real estate markets, industries, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) provide growth through sophisticated industrial operation and an attractive opportunity set, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.