Reviewing TNR Technical (OTCMKTS:TNRK) and Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX)

TNR Technical (OTCMKTS:TNRK – Get Free Report) and Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TNR Technical and Amprius Technologies”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TNR Technical N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Amprius Technologies $9.05 million 16.57 -$36.78 million ($0.45) -3.00

TNR Technical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Amprius Technologies.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TNR Technical N/A N/A N/A Amprius Technologies -327.05% -64.85% -39.47%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares TNR Technical and Amprius Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

5.0% of Amprius Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 58.0% of TNR Technical shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.8% of Amprius Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for TNR Technical and Amprius Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TNR Technical 0 0 0 0 N/A Amprius Technologies 0 1 6 2 3.11

Amprius Technologies has a consensus target price of $8.17, indicating a potential upside of 504.94%. Given Amprius Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Amprius Technologies is more favorable than TNR Technical.

Summary

Amprius Technologies beats TNR Technical on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TNR Technical

(Get Free Report)

TNR Technical, Inc. engages in the design, assemble, and market of batteries and multi-cell battery packs to a variety of industrial, commercial, and retail markets. It includes alkaline cells, lithium cells, lithium coin cells, silver oxide and sealed lead acid batteries, and battery chargers. The company was founded on October 4, 1979 and is headquartered in Sanford, FL.

About Amprius Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Amprius Technologies, Inc. produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

